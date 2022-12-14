Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the November 15th total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Conformis Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 91,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Conformis has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

