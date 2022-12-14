ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

