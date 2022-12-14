Constellation Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $268,741.22 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $104.63 million and approximately $268,741.22 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00509343 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.74 or 0.05018641 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.36 or 0.30178804 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
