ConstitutionDAO Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and $23.40 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506676 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.62 or 0.05041437 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.07 or 0.30020826 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

