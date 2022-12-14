ConstitutionDAO Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and $23.40 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506676 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.62 or 0.05041437 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.07 or 0.30020826 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
