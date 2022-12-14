Contrasting Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) & Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Gentera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.02 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.01 Gentera N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enjoy Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Gentera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32% Gentera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enjoy Technology and Gentera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 1 2 0 0 1.67 Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 32,492.59%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Gentera.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. On June 30, 2022, Enjoy Technology, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

