Contrasting RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $3.81 million 145.79 -$69.20 million ($2.55) -7.28 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.14 million N/A N/A

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RAPT Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RAPT Therapeutics and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.25%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics -2,346.32% -42.28% -38.56% RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2,348.39%

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats RespireRx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. The company's lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. It also focuses on the development of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors. The company's lead ampakine, CX1739, which has completed Phase II clinical studies for opioid-induced respiratory depression, as well as for central sleep apnea. It is also developing CX717, CX1739, and CX1942 that have clinical application in the treatment of CNS-driven neurobehavioral and cognitive disorders, spinal cord injury, neurological diseases, and various orphan indications. The company was formerly known as Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2015. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

