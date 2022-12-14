Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Acquires £9,000 in Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,041.59).

Coral Products Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:CRU traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18 ($0.22). The stock had a trading volume of 239,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,349. Coral Products plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.14. The company has a market cap of £16.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,751.00.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.40. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.