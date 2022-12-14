Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $141.17 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $141.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.63 or 0.00054033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022459 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004939 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

