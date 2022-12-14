Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $9.88 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $122.89 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.88 or 0.00053986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00077278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022623 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004781 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

