Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.06

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.06 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 41.74 ($0.51). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 41.05 ($0.50), with a volume of 128,124 shares traded.

Costain Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.07. The stock has a market cap of £107.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costain Group

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan purchased 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,632.24 ($2,002.50).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

