COTI (COTI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.78 Million

COTI (COTI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $61.16 million and $3.78 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00510829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.53 or 0.04871184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,471.13 or 0.30266863 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

