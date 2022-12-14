Cowen Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $148.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

NYSE:RL opened at $111.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

