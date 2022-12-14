Cowen Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $649.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.00.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $392.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

