Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.60

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.25) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,104 ($38.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,658.64. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,548 ($31.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,888 ($47.70). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,975.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,039.67.

In other news, insider Mark Reckitt acquired 315 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,250.64).

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

