Credit Suisse Group Boosts Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $35.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 53.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 726,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $919.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.71. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
