Credit Suisse Group Boosts Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $35.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 53.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. 726,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $919.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.71. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

