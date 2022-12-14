Creditcoin Tops One Day Volume of $12.87 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002801 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $105.35 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005539 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001104 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

