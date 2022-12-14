Csenge Advisory Group Buys 253 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

