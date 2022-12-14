Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $288.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

