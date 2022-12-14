Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $928,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $597,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPLG opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

