Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

