Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,708 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 752.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

