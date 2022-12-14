CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. 152,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,077,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

