Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $627,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 880,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 131,048 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.