cVault.finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,254.05 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $58.83 million and approximately $20,254.05 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $5,883.00 or 0.32545347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

