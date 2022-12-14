CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Sells C$64,080.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,515,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,163,802.32.

Daryl George Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00.

CWC Energy Services Stock Performance

CVE:CWC opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of C$120.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.34.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

