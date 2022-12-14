Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $79.71

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.71, but opened at $82.71. Datadog shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 10,869 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

Datadog Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,594.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Datadog by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

