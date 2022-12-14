Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,594.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $186.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 240.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

