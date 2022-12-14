Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.72. Daxor shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 3,856 shares trading hands.

Daxor Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.05% of Daxor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

