DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys 990 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 290,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.