DeepBrain Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $579,195.99 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $579,195.99 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

