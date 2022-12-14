Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 11,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 49,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 0.84% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

