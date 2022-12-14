Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.40 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $73.40 million and $5.27 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07084014 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,351,933.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

