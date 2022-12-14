Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $75.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

