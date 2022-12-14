Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $75.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.
AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.
Ambarella Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
