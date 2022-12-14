Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 3,160 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,160 ($38.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,125.33 ($50.61).

LON DGE traded down GBX 26.73 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,732.77 ($45.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,689.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,708.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a market capitalization of £84.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,666.26.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05). Insiders have acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

