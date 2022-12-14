Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Short Interest Update

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,700 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the November 15th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Digital China Price Performance

DCHIF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. Digital China has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Digital China alerts:

Digital China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.