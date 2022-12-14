Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 17,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

