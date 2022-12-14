Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 207,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 109,353 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,901,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $358,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 370,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,571,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,047. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.