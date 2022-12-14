Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

