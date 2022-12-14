DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $35.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 771,322 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. DISH Network has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.