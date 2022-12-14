Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Update

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DNIF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 16,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,927. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

