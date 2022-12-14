Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several brokerages have commented on DOMA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Doma Stock Performance

NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 639,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,393. Doma has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Insider Activity at Doma

Institutional Trading of Doma

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,584,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,077 shares of company stock valued at $288,199. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

