Dominion Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,425 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 212% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,664 call options.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

