DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Acquires $77,031.83 in Stock

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 334,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $77,031.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,914,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 51,385 shares of DSS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,763.15.

DSS Stock Down 6.5 %

DSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DSS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Institutional Trading of DSS

DSS ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. DSS had a negative net margin of 109.41% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Research analysts anticipate that DSS, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

