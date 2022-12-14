DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

DTRT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 443,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 10,450.0% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 226,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 224,675 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTRT Health Acquisition Company Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

