Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dufry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DUFRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,224. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

