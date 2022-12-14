Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.65. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,801 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $725.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,063 shares of company stock worth $2,641,077. 42.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 50,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 568,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 131,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.