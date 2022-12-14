EAC (EAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,169.63

EAC (EAC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. EAC has a market cap of $21.59 million and $15,169.63 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00423353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07487984 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,942.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.