Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 177.3% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 28.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Eargo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 932,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Eargo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Institutional Trading of Eargo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 243.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 801.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 471.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 955.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 143,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 45.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

