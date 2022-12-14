Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $3.70. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 659,440 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KODK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $272.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.41 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastman Kodak

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

