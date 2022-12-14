Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $3.70. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 659,440 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KODK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $272.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.41 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
