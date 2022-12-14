ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Trading Down 1.5%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.
ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
